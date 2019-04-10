Wang, Cheng reunite for concert

Hong Kong stars Liza Wang and Adam Cheng will be in Singapore next month for a concert, where they will woo audiences with catchy tunes, stunning costumes and outstanding dance routines.

The last time both performed here was during a show at The Star Theatre in 2016. Then, they spoke in Cantonese and sang hits such as the Cantonese theme song from 1975 drama Legend Of The Purple Hairpin and Mandarin classics such as The Moon Represents My Heart.

Many will remember them from the 1970s, when they acted in classic Hong Kong wuxia television drama series such as The Legend Of The Book And The Sword (1976) and The Heaven Sword And Dragon Sabre (1978).

They spoke to the Singapore media last Friday over the phone from Hong Kong in separate interviews.

Cheng, 72, said the upcoming show will feature new choreography and focus on drama theme songs.

He said he is very happy to collaborate with Wang again, adding: "We have worked together many times and our chemistry has always been amazing."

This ease is evident not only onstage, but fans have also seen it in many of the duo's on-screen performances.

BOOK IT / ADAM CHENG N LIZA WANG REMINISCING 50TH HONG KONG DRAMA AND CANTOPOP CONCERT

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway WHEN: May 25, 8pm ADMISSION: $38 to $238 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

When asked if he will act with Wang again, Cheng said he hopes so and suggested they play a duelling pair.

He said: "In the past, we always acted as lovers - love, hate, worry - I think we should try something new."

Referring to an impulsive, arrogant anti-hero called Ting Hai whom he played in the TVB drama The Greed Of Man (1992), Cheng said: "Someone once suggested I reprise the role. Liza can act as the female version and our characters can have a battle of wits, with some love elements too. I think it will be refreshing."

Wang, 71, also said she was looking forward to working with Cheng.

But over the last two years, she has been busy with non-acting work and has no plans to act.

She said: "Filming takes a rather long time - I don't think I have the energy. As one gets older, one becomes afraid of getting tired."

However, she did accept a hosting gig with a new variety show, Liza's Online, which has been on the air since last month.

And in October last year, she created an Instagram account (@wang_liza), which now has more than 60,000 followers.

Netizens have noted the interesting way she tags people in her photos on the platform - by scrawling their names in red, blue or green on the photo itself - and this has caught on among a number of users in Hong Kong.

Asked if she likes spending time on Instagram, she replied: "It's not for fun. It is a form of publicity."