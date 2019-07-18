Walking the line between breezy and deadly

AMERICANA/INDIE ROCK

PURPLE MOUNTAINS

Purple Mountains

Drag City/4 stars

David Berman, the recluse who retired his alternative rock band Silver Jews in 2009, has reared his head with his latest project, Purple Mountains. As the first song of the group's eponymous debut album goes, he declares he is still "the same old wreck I've always been".

The words are taken from That's Just The Way I Feel, a kind of biographical update for fans who have been wondering what had happened to the artist hailed as the poet laureate of American indie-rock.

Plenty, in fact - he struggled with crack addiction, he exposed his lobbyist father who was dubbed "Dr Evil' by 60 Minutes, his 20-year marriage to bandmate Cassie Marrett collapsed and his mother died.

"You see, the life I live is sickening/I spent a decade playing chicken with oblivion," deadpans Berman, accompanied by the incongruously lissome honky-tonk care of his band comprising musicians from the Brooklyn psych-folk group Woods.

His voice - half-speaking, half-slurring and pitched somewhere between an understated Leonard Cohen monotone and a Dan Bejar croon - is a fetching cocktail of cyanide and curmudgeonly honesty.

"I met failure in Australia/I fell ill in Illinois/I nearly lost my genitalia /To an anthill in Des Moines," are lines delivered so straight, they aren't just straight-out funny. They kill.

It's small wonder that a recent Washington Post interview describes Berman as having "the erudition of a professor or the absurdity of a class clown".

He walks the razor line between dour and deprecating, breezy and deadly. Few songs sound as perky as All My Happiness Is Gone, with him nailing couplet after near-rhyming couplet which contradicts and cancels itself out.

"Lately, I tend to make strangers wherever I go," he sings, before sliding in the punch line: "Some of them were once people I was happy to know."

"Stranger" is also riffed upon in another track, She's Making Friends, I'm Turning Stranger. It's bathos of the highest order: the self-saboteur at work.

With marital woes casting a long shadow over the album, he sings over zesty drums and ringing guitars: "She's making friends, I'm turning stranger/The people on her end couldn't make it plainer/Sometimes I wish we'd never came here/Seeing as I'm held in such disdain here."

Curiously, there is no disdain in his voice, just bitter-sweet reminiscence. In Darkness And Cold, he ponders the prospect of Cassie moving on romantically and notices that "the light of my life is going out tonight/Without a flicker of regret". The music is jangly, wistful, even dancey.

There is the dream-like waltz in I Loved Being My Mother's Son, written not long after his mum's passing. "She got where I was coming from/And when I couldn't count my friends on a single thumb/I loved her to the maximum," he sings, over gentle taps of the tambourine and wheezes of the harmonica.

Perhaps, Berman has been too hard on himself. He isn't "the same old wreck" as he was before.

By the time the album ends with Maybe I'm The Only One For Me, he has embraced being alone, well somewhat. Over pedal steel and jaunty percussion, he chirps: "I'll have to learn to like myself."