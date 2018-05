Is supermodel Naomi Campbell (centre) walking into retirement soon? On Sunday, the 47-year-old took part in a Fashion For Relief fund-raiser in Cannes and said: "I don't know if I can walk much longer, it's been 32 years." But at the event, held at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, she more than held her own, alongside younger faces like Bella Hadid (second from far left) and Winnie Harlow (second from right, in a multi-coloured outfit).