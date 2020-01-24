Virus outbreak puts Wuhan concerts on hold

HONG KONG • Several upcoming concerts by Mandopop stars that are set to take place in the Chinese city of Wuhan have been postponed because of the virus outbreak.

China has halted travel from the city, the capital of Hubei province, as it tries to stop the spread of the Sars-like virus which has killed 17 people.

Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai, who won Album of the Year for Ugly Beauty and Song of the Year for Womxnly at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards last year, was due to hold her concert at Wuhan Sports Centre on March 7 as part of her Ugly Beauty World Tour.

Organisers announced on Wednesday that the show has been postponed due to the outbreak in the city. Tsai's manager confirms she has received the notice to postpone the concert.

The concerts of Buddha Jump, the rock band fronted by Malaysian singer Penny Tai, scheduled to take place in Chengdu and Wuhan on Feb 14 and 16 respectively, have also been put on hold.

The various ticketing platforms are arranging for refunds for people who have bought tickets, according to Hong Kong's Ming Pao Daily News.

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jonathan Lee, who held a concert in Singapore last October, has also postponed his March 8 show in Huangshi city in Hubei province.

Two Chinese acts - singer Han Hong and rock band Modern Brothers - are also putting their concerts in Wuhan on hold.

Modern Brothers are supposed to perform on Valentine's Day on Feb 14, while Han's show is set for Feb 29.

It is also uncertain if Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau, who held four concerts in Singapore last September as part of his My Love Andy Lau World Tour, will go ahead with his shows in Wuhan.

They are scheduled to be held from April 17 to 19. Lau's agency is in talks with the organiser.

China's National Health Commission said yesterday the Chinese authorities have confirmed 571 cases of the virus and 17 deaths as of Wednesday. Another 393 suspected cases have been reported.