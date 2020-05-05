Virtual tribute concert on Vesak Day

Vasantham is putting together a virtual tribute concert on Thursday called Vasantham Live! Arpanam to give thanks to migrant workers, as well as everyone staying at home under the extended circuit breaker period.

Kicking off at 7pm on Vesak Day, the concert will be screened on Mediacorp's Vasantham channel and digital video service meWatch.

The event will be hosted by home-grown entertainers and musicians such as Mohamed Raffee, Suthasini Rajendran, Udaya Soundari and Jay Nesh Isuran, as well as Oli 96.8FM DJs.

It will feature performances by famed Indian playback singers Karthik and Andrea Jeremiah.

Karthik is best known for lending his vocals to songs from movies such as O Kadhal Kanmani (2016), while Jeremiah's breakthrough came with the song Idhu Varai from the film Goa (2010).

Migrant workers living in dormitories - a large proportion of whom are from the the Indian subcontinent - continue to make up the bulk of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Yesterday, 573 Covid-19 cases were confirmed, of which five are Singaporeans and permanent residents, and the majority are migrant workers.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health said 15,833 of the 323,000 migrant workers living in dorms, or 4.9 per cent of the migrant-worker population, have tested positive for the virus, while 569 migrant workers not living in dorms, as well as 1,224 Singaporeans and permanent residents, have been diagnosed with the virus.