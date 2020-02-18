Victoria Beckham calls for 'rebellion' at London Fashion Week

LONDON • Victoria Beckham made a clarion call for a "gentle rebellion" at London Fashion Week on Sunday with a sophisticated but wearable collection.

"I wanted to explore how to honour tradition, but challenge convention. To be subversive yet sophisticated," she said.

"The collection is about staying true to ourselves and our woman, but still surprising her and us.

"Twisting our codes," she added. "This is what I call my gentle rebellion."

The pop star-turned-designer said her autumn-winter 2020 to 2021 collection came from "thinking about the tension between refinement and rebellion".

"I was inspired by different women's ideas of women - different characters, different moments and different attitudes - but with no restrictions."

Her family supported her from the front row, with ex-footballer husband David carrying daughter Harper, eight, on his lap, surrounded by sons Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14.

After years in New York, the former Posh Spice returned to London Fashion Week in 2018 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her brand, her first show in the British capital.

She has since gone into cosmetics with Victoria Beckham Beauty, teaming up with a former Estee Lauder executive.

