Veteran Taiwanese singer Tsai Chin to hold concert in Singapore on Jan 19

SINGAPORE - Veteran Taiwanese singer Tsai Chin will be belting out a string of classic love songs at her Singapore concert on Jan 19.

To be held at the Star Theatre, the concert is part of her Jingdian Qin Ge (Classic Love Songs) tour, which in Chinese is a pun on her name to mean "classic Chin songs".

The 60-year-old will be performing well-known ballads from the 1940s all the way to 2000, including Teresa Teng's The Moon Represents My Heart, Wan Fang's Endless Love, as well as her own The Spirit Of Your Eyes.

Tickets, which range between $88 and $228, are available through Sistic.