Veteran singers Chyi Yu and Michelle Pan celebrate writer San Mao in April concert

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese veteran singers Chyi Yu and Michelle Pan will hold a concert in Singapore to celebrate the life of late Taiwanese author Echo Chen, better known as San Mao.

Chyi and Pan, both 61, are slated to perform at The Star Theatre on April 27. Tickets - ranging from $88 to $178 - will go on sale on Feb 20.

The concert, Echo, is named after the 1985 album that featured songs with lyrics penned by Chen and performed by both Chyi and Pan. Several of the songs featured narration by Chen.

The well-known writer and avid traveller wrote the autobiographical The Stories Of Sahara as well as the script to the film Red Dust (1990). She died at the age of 47 in 1991.

Chyi, known for hits such as 1979's Olive Tree (with lyrics written by Chen), and Pan, known for songs like Springtime For The Wild Lily (1983), are both fans of hers.

The concert will shine a spotlight on the life of Chen with Chyi and Pan performing songs from Echo as well as their own hits at the concert.

Tickets will be available for purchase from www.apactix.com, or call 3158-8588. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/RockRecordsSingapore.