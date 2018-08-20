Vanessa Hudgens' second act

LONDON • Whenever you get to "talk about dogs, your day is a-okay", said Vanessa Hudgens, whose new movie, Dog Days, is her first film in three years.

She is also finally starting to feel comfortable baring her teeth on issues though she conceded: "Finding your own voice as a person, let alone a woman, can be terrifying."

When she has been asked to speak her mind, she is usually reacting to what someone else thinks about her - say, Disney when her nude photos surfaced, or Disney again when she did outrageous beach romp Spring Breakers (2012).

Finding her career was easier.

Hudgens started acting at four when she was cast as the Virgin Mary in a school play. Her parents, a firefighter and an office worker born in the Philippines, moved the family up and down the American west coast, but musical theatre gave Hudgens stability.

At 16, she sang a Robbie Williams song at an audition for a television movie called High School Musical and won the lead.

When it debuted to the biggest ratings in Disney history, Hudgens became a teen sensation during the worst era to be a young female star.

The tabloids were chewing up beautiful girls: Tara Reid's nip slip; Britney Spears' shaved head; Lindsay Lohan's driving under the influence; and Paris Hilton's arrest.

And, yet, Hudgens managed to survive in plain sight. She put on a smile and a bikini and surfed the cultural storms, guarding her personal life so cautiously that unauthorised biographies were forced to fill pages prattling about how she had been born in Salinas, California.

Better that than feeding the tabloids.

"For a long time, such a prominent thing was girls not supporting each other, backstabbing each other, trying to tear each other down," said Hudgens.

Instead, she talked about her friendship with High School Musical co-star Ashley Tisdale in every interview.

"One of the positive side effects of the #MeToo movement and the burning spotlight on the need for more female directors, writers and roles, is that those girls have become a community of grown women," she noted.

Hudgens was forged in one Hollywood and can now run free in another. "I feel like I am just at the beginning, even though I've been doing this for the past 25 years - which is crazy," she said.

This December, Hudgens will turn 30.

In the build-up to that benchmark, she is releasing three films in five months: Netflix's The Princess Switch; the Working Girl revamp Second Act, starring Jennifer Lopez; and Dog Days, in which Hudgens plays a barista who discovers a chihuahua behind a dumpster and winds up tangled in a love triangle with a hunky veterinarian and an awkward pet rescue owner.

"She was always on time," said Hudgens of her canine co-star, "which is a lot more than you can say for some actors."

Dog Days, directed by Ken Marino, is a cutesy ensemble comedy that squeezes out coos, tears and indulgent groans. Yes, it includes a cover of Who Let The Dogs Out?.

For balance, it also quotes novelist Gertrude Stein: "I am I because my little dog knows me."

Stein wrote that koan in a Vanity Fair essay where she grappled with her own success.

Hudgens can relate to it. "I woke up at 27 and I was, like, I have no idea who I am and what I'm doing," she said. "Which is funny because at 25, I was, like, 'I've got life covered. We're good. Smooth sailing.'"

At 25, she had just unleashed Spring Breakers, which she saw as a corrective to her Disney image.

"High School Musical was a fantastic journey, but it completely derailed me from where I originally saw my career going," said Hudgens.

"I always wanted to be the indie girl. I always wanted to be in the movies where I'm playing a drug addict, a stripper or a prostitute. That was my goal since I was, like, 11."

During her Mouseketeer days, Hudgens had to say no to jobs that would tinge her teen dream brand. Afterwards, she said no to jobs that would have cemented her as the millennial Annette Funicello.

She did play a drug addict (Gimme Shelter, 2013) and a stripper (Sucker Punch, 2011) "but I got very comfortable with saying no", she said. "It became my comfort zone."

In the three years when she said no to Hollywood, Hudgens embraced theatre and TV .

She guest-judged on the dance competition, So You Think You Can Dance; tried to launch the DC comics TV spin-off Powerless; and even played Joan of Arc on an episode of Drunk History where the teen saint flings the F-bomb.

"My mum would always tell me: 'Honey, you gotta play Joan of Arc. It's a good character, so beautiful and strong'," said Hudgens.

"I was like, 'Well, it's probably not your ideal version of Joan of Arc, mum, but it's a step in that direction'."

Hudgens channels her feelings about Hollywood onto a vision board she makes at the start of every new year. "I said my main thing this year is to say yes and see what happens," she revealed.

She said yes to throwing her star power behind the current resurgence of romantic comedies; then yes to getting a place in New York where she shot Second Act ("It just kind of elevated me - everyone in New York is a hustler"); and yes to being open about her Christian faith.

Sure, she is still going to be asked about her clothes, like when she stressed to talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres that her wardrobe at music festival Coachella was not "outrageous", but "bohemian".

To her, that distinction goes deeper than the superficial.

"Bohemian means, to me, to roll with the punches. I always say expectation is the motherlode of all disappointment," said Hudgens.

"Yes, it's important to set goals and high hopes for yourself, but at the end of the day, you don't know what life is going to hand you, you've just got to roll with it.

"That's bohemian."

