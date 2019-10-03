Valuable copy of Lady Chatterley's Lover to stay in Britain after crowdfunding campaign

LONDON (NYTimes) - It was the book that challenged Britain to face its conservatism.

Lady Chatterley's Lover, by D.H. Lawrence, with its racy depictions of sex between an aristocratic woman and her gamekeeper, was the subject of a trial in 1960 that would test the country's newly relaxed rules against obscene publications.

The publisher, Penguin Books, won the case, a victory that heralded an era of greater freedom of expression at the dawn of the 1960s. And at the centre of the trial was the judge's copy of the novel, complete with the raunchy parts annotated for him by his wife.

That copy was sold to a buyer in the United States at a Sotheby's auction last year, prompting fears that the item would leave the country.

But after a crowdfunding campaign and a temporary government ban on the export of the book, Bristol University announced on Monday (Sept 30) that it had acquired the copy.

The campaign had aimed to match the copy's auction price of £56,250 (S$95,700).

The appeal eventually raised £20,000 to help the university acquire the book.

The judge's copy shows significant wear and tear. The spine is chipped, some leaves are coming loose, there is a rust mark left by a paper clip on the cover, and pages are marked with notes and underlinings by the judge and his wife.

The government announced in May that it would prevent the copy from leaving Britain in the hope that a British buyer would match the auction price.

Exporting artworks and other cultural items that are more than 50 years old requires a special licence in Britain.

Lawrence, one of Britain's most celebrated modernist writers, did not live long enough to see Lady Chatterley's Lover prevail in the British courts.

The book had been published in Italy in 1928 but was long banned in its unexpurgated form in Britain and the United States. Lawrence died in 1930.