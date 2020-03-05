US singer Tori Kelly to play first concert in Singapore

SINGAPORE - American singer Tori Kelly is set to play her first Singapore concert at the Capitol Theatre on April 17.

The 27-year-old first came to fame as a semi-finalist on American Idol in 2010 and is known for songs such as Dear No One (2013) and Should've Been Us (2015).

The concert is part of a world tour in support of her third and newest album, Inspired By True Events, released in 2019. It includes other Asian stops in Indonesia, South Korea and the Philippines.

She won two awards at the 2019 Grammys, Top Gospel Album for her second album, Hiding Place, and Top Gospel Song for Never Alone with fellow American singer Kirk Franklin. Hiding Place also won Top Gospel Album in the same year at the Billboard Music Awards.

In 2015, she was awarded the Breakthrough Artist prize in the annual Billboard Women in Music event.

Tickets from $108 will go on sale through Sistic (go to www.sistic.com or call 6348-5555) at 10am on March 9.