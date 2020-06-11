US record firms to ditch 'urban' label for music by black artists

LOS ANGELES • As protests against racial injustice sweep the world, efforts to root out discrimination in the music industry have coalesced around a single word: urban.

Warner Music Group, one of the three major record companies, plans to stop using the term to refer to music by black artists, according to a person familiar with the matter.

IHeartMedia, the largest radio company in the United States, will phase out the expression, opting for hip-hop or R&B instead.

They are following Republic Records, the home of musicians Drake, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, which said last Friday it would ban the term from company communications.

Republic, part of Universal Music Group, is one of the most successful record labels in the world and counts many of the biggest black stars among its artists.

Categorising black performers as urban has been a sore point for many artists and executives, who see it as a subtle but pernicious form of racism.

It groups together a range of genres - including rap, R&B and pop - but the main purpose seems to be to separate that music from the work of white artists.

"It's always made me feel uncomfortable," said Mr Nathaniel Cochrane, a producer and manager at Mad Into You. His firm represents producers and songwriters who have worked with acts such as Harry Styles, Khalid and Chance the Rapper.

"It allows certain white people to use it against us, against the black community," he said.

The use of "urban" in reference to music stems from the radio industry, which initially excluded black artists from its most popular stations. The medium started playing more black music during the late 1940s and 1950s, inspiring acts such as Elvis Presley and, eventually, it dominated radio - but divisions remained.

American DJ Frankie Crocker is credited with first applying the term "urban" to music.

Crocker, a DJ for New York's WBLS, used the term "urban contemporary" to describe the range of music he played on his station, which included everyone from singers James Brown to Doris Day.

"Urban" then cropped up all across the music industry. Record labels hired executives to promote their artists to urban radio, while booking agencies enlisted people to book urban acts.

The word enabled radio stations to sell advertisements to companies that were put off by the word "black" and also served as a way for black executives to get promoted.

But in recent years, the word has come to be seen as an outdated phrase that excludes black artists rather than including them.

Take the Grammy Awards. They created a category for urban music - the urban contemporary album - that typically goes to a black performer. But those musicians have frequently been shut out from bigger categories such as Album of the Year or Pop Album of the Year.

Pigeonholing artists into a category like urban also limits the amount that performers can make, either from radio or labels, said Mr Daouda Leonard, a music manager for artists such as Grimes.

"If you are only urban, you are worth only a certain amount of money," he said. "Your actual earnings and value as an employee is diminished because of a construct that's not real."

Some members of the music industry had already abandoned the word. Billboard has used R&B, hip-hop and adult R&B to describe radio formats and record companies have avoided using "urban" to describe some newly created jobs.

While music executives debate the proper language and processes to use, artists have spoken.

"I don't like that urban word," Tyler, the Creator said at the Grammys in January. "It's just a politically correct way to say the N-word to me."

