US model Ashley Graham changes baby son's diaper on floor of office supply store Staples

SINGAPORE - An emergency diaper change was in order for American supermodel Ashley Graham's son in an unlikely spot: the aisle of an office supply store.

The 32-year-old shared a photo on Instagram on Friday (Feb 28), showing her changing her one-month-old son Isaac's diaper on the floor of a Staples store in the United States.

In the caption, she wrote: "S**t just got real! First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!"

The post was met with empathy from other new mothers, including comedian Amy Schumer, who has a nine-month-old son of her own.

"That's a Queen right there," she commented on the post, which has since garnered over 770,000 likes.

First-time mother Graham, who is married to film director Justin Ervin, has been candid throughout her pregnancy and post-partum journey. She would share posts including one of herself manually pumping in the back of an Uber ride, in a bid to remove the stigma surrounding breastfeeding and pumping in public.

The plus-sized model and body positivity advocate made history in 2016 as the first curvy model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine. She now hosts a weekly podcast called Pretty Big Deal, with a guest list of stars including Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams.