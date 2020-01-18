US host sorry for mocking Joaquin Phoenix's 'cleft lip'

LOS ANGELES • An American talk show host who mocked the supposed "cleft lip" of actor Joaquin Phoenix has apologised after parents of children with the condition slammed her "bullying" behaviour.

Wendy Williams, host of The Wendy Williams Show, pulled up her lip with her finger for several seconds while joking about how she found Phoenix's scar attractive.

"When he shaves off his moustache, he's got a hairline fracture - he's got one of those, what do you call it, cleft lip? Cleft palate," she said, to laughter, during a show last week. "Oh, I find it to be, I find it to be very attractive."

Williams, 55, made the comments while discussing Phoenix's Best Actor win at the Golden Globe Awards for his role in the movie Joker. Phoenix is also being nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards next month.

Williams' imitation drew a furious response from parents, including professional Canadian football player Adam Bighill.

"@WendyWilliams comments/ actions towards the cleft community clearly promotes bullying," tweeted Bighill, adding that her actions were "hideous and offensive".

Bighill, who was born with a cleft lip, also tweeted a picture of his son Beau, shortly before the child went into surgery to repair the condition.

A cleft is a gap in the mouth that did not close during pregnancy and affects about one in 500 to 750 births worldwide, according to medical non-profit Operation Smile.

Phoenix told Vanity Fair last year that he had a "non-surgical scar he was born with", not a "surgically fixed cleft".

Williams pledged to donate to cleft lip organisations and tweeted on Wednesday: "I want to apologise to the cleft community and in Beau's honour."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE