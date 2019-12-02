'Uruguay' girl is second to accuse Chinese actor of abuse

SHANGHAI • Chinese actor Jiang Jinfu was detained in Japan for a month after he surrendered to the authorities in November last year over reports of his physical abuse of his then girlfriend.

Alleging that he had caused her to have a miscarriage, Japanese model Haruka Nakaura had posted photographs of bruises on her face and body.

She dropped the charges after he was detained and vowed to change his ways.

Now, another woman, whom the 28-year-old actor dated after that incident, has claimed she is also a victim of domestic violence, reported the 38jiejie portal.

Julieta, who is reportedly from Uruguay, posted that she had suffered abuse during their three-month relationship.

She wrote that she was a prisoner in Jiang's apartment as she was not allowed to contact her friends.

Giving an example of how possessive he was, she said she had to give a long explanation over any outing that lasted beyond 30 minutes.

Julieta, who left Jiang in August, added that she lost access to her mobile phone, computer and credit cards, and that he had assaulted her.

She added that he was mean to his parents too and that her purpose in revealing her story was only to prevent other women from being hurt.

Jiang has denied her allegations, posting on Weibo: "If I did it, I would admit to it. If I didn't do it, then I don't want to be wrongfully accused."

He has asked Julieta to delete her online claims.

In the other incident last year, Nakaura had posted: "You kicked my stomach until I miscarried your child.

"I spent every day by your side and you were the one who had my mobile phone the whole time. How could I have had relationships with other men?"

She later said in a Japanese TV show that "he would hit me until he didn't have the strength any more, then he would kick me. I thought I was going to be killed".

"He knocked out two of my teeth and when it was particularly bad, he used a hammer."