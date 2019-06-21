Up in the air

Argentinian group Fuerza Bruta - known for its dynamic music and acrobatics - will headline the Singapore Night Festival in August, marking its return to the annual fiesta after seven years.

Fuerza Bruta's ticketed event at Cathay Green will run from Aug 29 to 31, with three shows a night.

One act will see performers tumble out of a giant bubble, glide across a bouncy sheet above the audience and "swim" through a giant air tunnel against a backdrop of laser projections and music.

The second act will feature aerial performances with thumping percussion beats and visual effects. Audiences are encouraged to immerse themselves in the experience, be it by high-fiving the aerial artists or breaking into a mass dance.

The 12th Singapore Night Festival, which runs from Aug 23 to 31, will see the Bras Basah-Bugis district come alive with various arts, heritage and cultural events. Last year's festival drew more than 500,000 visitors.

Fuerza Bruta ("brute force" in Spanish) has had sold-out shows in more than 60 cities across 34 countries.

During the 2012 festival, it presented three acts comprising acrobatic and aerial performances as well as dancers sloshing their way through water in a translucent pool suspended just centimetres above the heads of the audience.

BOOK IT / FUERZA BRUTA AT SINGAPORE NIGHT FESTIVAL

WHERE: Cathay Green (bounded by Bras Basah Road, Prinsep Street and Orchard Road) WHEN: Aug 29 to 31; three shows a night at 8.30, 9.45 and 11pm ADMISSION: $15; early bird tickets at $12 from Sistic until July 19 (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.sistic.com.sg/ events/csnf2019 and nightfestival.sg

Fuerza Bruta's creator and artistic director Diqui James said in a press release: "We absolutely loved being part of the Singapore Night Festival in 2012, which was truly a one-of-a-kind event with the different programmes and performances presented.

"It was an amazing experience for us to perform on the streets and to see festivalgoers laughing and enjoying the moment."

He added: "This year, we are excited to return to the festival with an even more immersive experience and to connect with the audience on a deeper level through up-close interactions and out-of-this-world visual effects. Gear yourself up for an exciting, extreme and intense performance with us."