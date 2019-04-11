Unknown actress to play Princess Diana in The Crown

LONDON • Emma Corrin admits that she has been glued to the show since the first episode was broadcast in 2016.

Now she has a chance to help make The Crown, a dramatised history of the British monarch, stick firmer in viewers' minds.

After she was picked to portray Princess Diana in the fourth season of the highly rated Netflix show, she said: "(She) was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring.

"To be given the chance to explore her... is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice."

Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris in August 1997.

Corrin, who is believed to be in her early 20s, had a bit part in British drama Grandchester and will soon appear in the Epix series Pennyworth.

Filming of the fourth season of The Crown will begin later this year.

Season three, which is set to debut later this year, will see Oscar winner Olivia Colman taking over Claire Foy's role as Queen Elizabeth.