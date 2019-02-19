University expels Chinese actor Zhai Tianlin

BEIJING • Chinese actor Zhai Tianlin revealed last week that he had informed Peking University that he wanted to drop out of a management course, but the school has now stated that it is expelling him.

The university has also levelled charges of academic misconduct against Zhai, the latest backlash after netizens voiced doubts over his academic achievements, reported Xinhua.

He highlighted on Weibo his master's and doctoral degrees from Beijing Film Academy, and admittance as a post-doctorate student by the university's Guanghua School of Management.

It led to a number of people searching online for his academic dissertations, with the findings fuelling talk that he copied from others.

In the statement, Peking University approved the management school's decision to expel Zhai and suspended his supervisor's rights to further enrol post-doctorate students.

It found that the supervisor, interview panel and school had not followed strict standards, nor done sufficient document reviews.

Last week, a Ministry of Education spokesman said no academic misconduct would be tolerated, even as Zhai posted an online apology to the schools, teachers and public for being dishonest.