Underwood wins top honour at country music video awards

NASHVILLE • Country great Carrie Underwood, who is a powerhouse at winning major prizes, understandably had no need to shed tears of joy on Wednesday.

She picked up the top honour - Video Of The Year - for her hit, Cry Pretty, at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

The event recognises the best country music videos of the year as voted by fans.

But Underwood was in a mood to generate laughs, saying: "It is my husband's birthday today. Look what they got you", when she picked up another statuette - Female Video Of The year for Love Wins - as the cameras swivelled to catch the reaction of former hockey player Mike Fisher.

AND THE AWARD GOES TO...

Video Of The Year: Carrie Underwood (Cry Pretty)

Male Video Of The Year: Kane Brown (Lose It)

Female Video Of The Year: Carrie Underwood (Love Wins)

Group Video Of The Year: Zac Brown Band (Someone I Used To Know)

Duo Video Of The Year: Dan + Shay (Speechless)