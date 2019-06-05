Ultra S'pore to be held indoors at MBS

The organisers of the annual dance music festival Ultra Singapore confirmed last night that the event will be moved indoors to Basement 2 of the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

In a statement to the press, an Ultra spokesman said: "The logistics of moving the venue at such a late stage takes time and therefore we regret not having addressed our fans sooner. Rest assured the show goes on and event organisers are working tirelessly to deliver the Ultra experience we are renowned for."

The annual two-day festival, scheduled to take place this Saturday and Sunday, is usually staged at the open field next to MBS Tower 1.

But festivalgoers had expressed uncertainty over whether the event would be cancelled, as construction of the festival's three stages had not started on the field with less than a week to go.

Some who received e-tickets indicating that the venue would be changed to the Sands Expo and Convention Centre expressed disappointment with the switch to a smaller, indoor location.

Ultra's organisers said the relocated event will showcase "cutting-edge production, world-class visuals and, of course, performances from top-ranked artists" but did not offer an explanation for the move.

This year's edition features international DJ acts like Skrillex, Axwell and Martin Garrix, and it will be the fourth time the event has been held here.

Due to the switch to a smaller venue, the remaining tickets are limited, the organisers said.

They added that all e-tickets, which festivalgoers need to collect the wristbands that will grant them entry to the venue, would be sent out "in the coming hours".

Updated event details and information on wristband collection will be up on the Ultra Singapore website by 9am today, the statement said.