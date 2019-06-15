U2 to play in Singapore on Nov 30

Iconic Irish rock quartet U2's first concert in Singapore will be at the National Stadium on Nov 30.

The show is part of a global tour, starting in 2017, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's seminal 1987 album, The Joshua Tree.

Prices range from $98 for seated tickets to $1,228 for VIP packages that include a cocktail party and exclusive merchandise.

In a press statement, singer Bono said: "It's only taken me 30 years to learn how to sing these songs and it's great to be able to say that I've finally caught up with the band. Our audience has given The Joshua Tree a whole new life on this tour.

"Doing these shows has been very special for us, a lot of emotion... From the despair of how relevant some of the dark songs still are to the joy, pure fun of the staging... it's quite a ride.

"And now, we get to do it all over again. Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul... We're coming for you."

BOOK IT / U2: THE JOSHUA TREE TOUR 2019 LIVE IN SINGAPORE

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive WHEN: Nov 30, 8pm ADMISSION: Tickets, from $98 to $1,228, go on sale for subscribers of U2.com on Monday at 10am. Each subscriber is limited to four tickets. General ticket sales start on Thursday at 10am through Sports Hub Tix (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg). Each buyer is limited to eight tickets

Guitarist The Edge added: "We really, really wanted to bring The Joshua Tree to New Zealand, Australia and Asia. We promised we would and, finally, now we can say that we will see you in November... It's going to feel like a homecoming and we are very excited."

The band also comprise bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

Past shows on The Joshua Tree tour have seen the band play the album in full, including hits such as With Or Without You, I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For and Where The Streets Have No Name.

They are also expected to play various songs in their extensive catalogue spanning almost four decades. The band have released 14 albums, including their 1980 debut, Boy, and most recent album, Songs Of Experience (2017).

With more than 170 million records sold, they are one of the world's most successful music acts.

Formed in 1976 in Dublin, Ireland, U2 have won multiple awards. These include 22 Grammys, in categories such as Album Of The Year for The Joshua Tree and How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (2004), and Record Of The Year for Beautiful Day (2000) and Walk On (2001).