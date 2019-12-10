U2 honour Sulli at Seoul concert

SEOUL • Rock band U2 have lashed out at mindless violence (Sunday Bloody Sunday) and personal demons (One), among other issues, in their songs.

On Sunday, at their concert in Seoul, they also took a stand against cyber bullies.

When they performed Ultraviolet (Light My Way), photos of women who had made headlines in South Korea were shown on screens.

The women honoured included prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun, who brought attention to the country's #MeToo movement, and singer Sulli, reported the Soompi portal.

A message - "Until we are all equal, none of us is equal" - also appeared on the screens.

Sulli, 25, who was found dead in October at her home, was reportedly hounded by netizens over her romantic life.

Her death has sparked calls for more to be done for mental health and heavier punishment for abusive netizens.

Yesterday, U2 frontman Bono was slated to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in to share views on global issues, including efforts to promote peace in the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea recently announcing missile tests.