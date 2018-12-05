U2, Coldplay top Forbes list of highest-paid musicians

Irish rock band U2 topped the 2018 Forbes magazine list of the highest-paid musicians due in part to the group's successful Joshua Tree world tour celebrating their classic 1987 album.
Irish rock band U2 topped the 2018 Forbes magazine list of the highest-paid musicians due in part to the group's successful Joshua Tree world tour celebrating their classic 1987 album.PHOTO: AFP
British band Coldplay finished second on the Forbes list with US$115.5 million, mostly from its A Head Full Of Dreams tour.
British band Coldplay finished second on the Forbes list with US$115.5 million, mostly from its A Head Full Of Dreams tour.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Irish rock band U2 topped the 2018 Forbes magazine list of the highest-paid musicians on Tuesday (Dec 4), thanks in part to the group's successful Joshua Tree world tour celebrating their classic 1987 album.

That tour helped the band collect US$118 million (S$161 million) in pre-tax earnings from June 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018, the magazine said. The performances featured well-known hits from The Joshua Tree album including Where The Streets Have No Name, With Or Without You and I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.

The band's earnings also included revenue from a new tour, Experience + Innocence.

British band Coldplay finished second on the Forbes list with US$115.5 million, mostly from its A Head Full Of Dreams tour.

Billions of streams helped 27-year-old British singer Ed Sheeran finish third with US$110 million. He was followed by Bruno Mars with US$100 million and Katy Perry with US$83 million.

Topics: 

Branded Content