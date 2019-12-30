Tzuyu is world's most beautiful face

SHANGHAI • French model Thylane Blondeau has been dethroned as the world's Most Beautiful Face.

The 18-year-old drops to the fourth spot in this year's list of 100 names compiled by TC Candler, with Taiwan-born singer Tzuyu of K-pop girl group Twice sitting pretty at No. 1.

TC Candler has rated the world's top male and female lookers since 1990.

The 20-year-old Tzuyu is followed by 18-year-old Israeli model Yael Shelbia at No. 2 and 22-year-old Thailand-born singer Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink at No. 3.

British actress Naomi Scott, 26, who stars in Aladdin (2019) completes the top 5.

In the Most Handsome Face ranking, actor Jason Momoa, 40, who plays Aquaman (2018), has also lost his crown.

He is at No. 5 in this year's survey that is topped by K-pop singer Jungkook, 22, of boy band BTS.

Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, 30, better known as Pewdiepie, is in second place while singer Shawn Mendes, 21, is in third.

Another BTS singer, V, is at No. 4.

Most beautiful face winners over the past 30 years include actresses Nicole Kidman, Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman.

The men's list, which started in 2013, has seen actors Michael Fassbender and Michiel Huisman named as most handsome faces.

Tzuyu has been turning more heads over the years - she was placed third in 2017 and second last year.

Jungkook scaled the peak after he was ranked second last year.