Two remastered movies of Leslie Cheung to be released in Hong Kong to mark his death anniversary

To mark Cantopop star Leslie Cheung's death anniversary this year, Hong Kong's Mandarin Motion Pictures is releasing two of his movies - The Bride With White Hair and The Phantom Lover (right) in 4K-remastered versions in cinemas over the next two we
To mark Cantopop star Leslie Cheung's death anniversary this year, Hong Kong's Mandarin Motion Pictures is releasing two of his movies - The Bride With White Hair and The Phantom Lover in 4K-remastered versions in cinemas over the next two weeks.
Cantopop star Leslie Cheung may have died for almost 17 years, but is still fondly remembered by fans for his movies such as A Chinese Ghost Story (1987), Days Of Being Wild (1990) and Farewell My Concubine (1993).

Affectionately known as Gor Gor (Elder Brother in Cantonese) in Hong Kong show business, Cheung died at the age of 46 on April 1, 2003, when the city was going through the Sars (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak. He had committed suicide.

To mark his death anniversary this year, Hong Kong's Mandarin Motion Pictures is releasing two of his movies in 4K-remastered versions in Hong Kong cinemas over the next two weeks.

The first movie, The Bride With White Hair (1993), would be screened on April 1.

The movie, directed by Ronny Yu and starring Cheung and Taiwanese actress Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia, is loosely based on late martial arts novelist Liang Yusheng's novel The Story Of The White Haired Demoness (1957).

The second movie, The Phantom Lover (1995), would be released a week later on April 8.

The movie, also directed by Yu, starred Cheung and Taiwanese actress Jacklyn Wu. It was a remake of the 1937 Chinese film Song At Midnight, which is inspired by the French novel The Phantom Of The Opera.

The movie won Best Art Direction and Best Costume & Make Up Design at the Hong Kong Film Award in 1996.

4月1 日是哥哥張國榮逝世17周年，今年東方影業特別將兩套哥哥主演、于仁泰執導的電影《白髮魔女傳》及《夜半歌聲》作全新4K修復，讓這兩套哥哥盪氣迴腸愛情經典電影重登大銀幕。 4月1日率先上映《白髮魔女傳》，哥哥和林青霞高超的演技、哥哥親自作曲的〈紅顏白髮〉，配以林青霞最後決絕心碎的回頭，成為電影史上最令人難忘的鏡頭之一。 4月8日則會上映哥哥、吳倩蓮主演的《夜半歌聲》，戲中哥哥既是演員、電影中的歌曲亦是他自己作曲自己唱；甚至同時參與編劇和監製，可見哥哥百分百投入參與對電影的鍾愛。 4月 愛．張國榮 生死不渝 #張國榮 #4月 #白髮魔女傳 #夜半歌聲 #重登大銀幕 #永恆經典
