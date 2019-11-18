Two members of Korean boy band TRCNG file police report over beatings by agency staff

A new storm has blown up in K-pop which is already reeling from scandals that started in January this year.

This time, two members of boy band TRCNG - Wooyeop and Taeseon - are suing TS Entertainment, saying that they were physically abused by their agency's staff.

The duo's lawyer has detailed the alleged wrongdoing in a report to the Seoul police, reported the allkpop portal.

Wooyeop and Taeseon said two choreographers made the group practise from 5pm to 5am, affecting their sleep, and handed out beatings when mistakes were made.

TRCNG members were also told to turn up at 10am after the overnight training.

Wooyeop said he was hospitalised because of the ill treatment and was told not to talk about it.

Taeseon witnessed a group member being hit by a metal chair.

TRCNG made their debut in 2017, and the duo have told TS that they want to be released from their contracts with the agency.

Their unhappiness also stems from an alleged lack of support from TS.

A dormitory they stayed in was late in paying water and electricity bills, leading to their parents having to step in to settle the amounts owed.

Food was not provided.

The news has drawn outrage from netizens, who note that boy band B.A.P as well as girl groups Secret and Sonamoo have also had disputes with TS.

Others said the agency should be shut down, and that its actions have smeared the reputation of the the K-pop industry which has made waves overseas with artists like BTS and Blackpink.

But the darker side of the industry has also been scrutinised.

A recent story in American trade publication Hollywood Reporter noted that K-pop trainees were subjected to "dangerous diets, strict social rules (no dating), gruelling rehearsal schedules and mandated plastic surgery and skin-whitening procedures".

TS has released a statement refuting the charges from Wooyeop And Taeseon, noting that the other eight TRCNG members - who are in Japan for work - are disappointed that the rift will affect the reputation of the boy group.