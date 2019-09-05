Twilight star Kristen Stewart told to hide sexuality

LONDON• Twilight star Kristen Stewart has revealed she was advised not to hold her girlfriend's hand in public for fear it could harm her movie career.

The 29-year-old actress, who had a high-profile relationship with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson before revealing in 2015 that she had a female partner, said she was told she "might get a Marvel movie" if she disguised her sexuality.

She did not reveal who had made the remark, but said she did not care about the impact on her career of being open about her personal life.

"I don't want to work with people like that," she said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine published online on Monday.

Mr Charles Gant, features editor with industry magazine Screen International, said the situation for LGBT+ actors had improved, but some still came under pressure to hide their sexuality.

"I don't think it's a case of Hollywood forcing - but it can be more insidious than that," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by e-mail. "If your agent and manager and whole team are saying, 'of course we will support you in any choice, but these are the risks, why risk what you have?', it's hard in that situation to have the strength of will to power through."

Stewart, who found global fame as a teenager when she starred in the Twilight movies (2008 to 2012) and will soon be seen in the Charlie's Angels reboot, said at a news conference she now felt more comfortable living in the public eye.

"There's a difference and, for a minute a couple of years ago, I definitely felt like 'ugh, I have to like protect myself' and I'm so completely unguarded now," she said. "It's a beautiful feeling."

Stewart said she had no qualms voicing her opinions when she was asked about actors being political today. She plays late actress Jean Seberg in political thriller, Seberg, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last Friday.

"There's this really sort of polarised climate that we're living in right now, it's not hard for me to wear my politics," she said. "It shows up in the work that I do and the people I associate myself with and the conversations that I have with individual journalists, day in and day out. I like that interaction. I'm so lucky to have it."

REUTERS