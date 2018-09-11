TVB actor Ruco Chan to marry actress Phoebe Sin

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong TVB actor Ruco Chan is officially off the market.

On Monday (Sept 10) night, the 41-year-old heartthrob announced on social media that he would be tying the knot with budding actress Phoebe Sin, 28, although he did not provide details of the wedding.

He wrote in Chinese: "All this time, I have been focused on work - until Phoebe came into my life, who has made me feel bliss and trust. I have always held traditional views towards relationships, so it is time for me to use all my efforts to establish a happy family."

On Tuesday (Sept 11) morning, Chan then took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself in a blue suit with the caption: "May I?"

To which Sin responded in an Instagram post on her own account, along with a picture of the couple in wedding wear: "SURE!!!"

Chan also shared a picture of himself with Sin, accompanied by the caption: "The only one".

The pair reportedly met in 2016 when Chan was a guest judge for beauty pageant Miss Hong Kong where Sin was a contestant.

News of their engagement comes just a month after Hong Kong heartthrob Kevin Cheng tied the knot with TVB actress Grace Chan in Bali.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong TVB actor Kenneth Ma and actress Jacqueline Wong are rumoured to be getting married soon as well.