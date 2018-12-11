TVB actor accused of getting fan pregnant

HONG KONG • TVB actor Hugo Wong has been accused by a fan of abandoning her after she got pregnant.

The 28-year-old woman, known as Michelle, is threatening to destroy his career after the mess she now finds herself in.

According to Oriental Daily, the two met last year at an event for fans in Guangzhou, China. They had sex in a hotel a week later, after contacting each other via Chinese social media platform Weibo.

He then kept his distance, but she said they met again in July in Shenzhen. Soon after, she found out that she was pregnant.

When Wong did not reply to her messages, she decided to go public with their relationship.

That prompted him to try to salvage the situation.

An audio clip has surfaced, where he says: "I really don't know how to face you, as I'm really not brave enough to do so. I don't know what to do or what to say to make up for my wrongs."

But he added that though they had sex, he was not sure if he was the father of the unborn child and wanted a DNA test.

Michelle, who is four months' pregnant, is reportedly going for an abortion.