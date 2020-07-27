TV host Regis Philbin's biggest hit was Millionaire game show

LOS ANGELES • Regis Philbin, a versatile American television personality who hosted popular game shows and morning talk programmes during a career that started in the 1950s, has died.

He was 88.

Philbin died last Friday of natural causes, a month shy of his 89th birthday, the Associated Press reported, citing a statement from his family.

He was the most ubiquitous TV personality in American history, with almost 17,000 hours in front of the cameras, Guinness World Records announced in 2011.

Much of it was unscripted, as host of morning talk shows Live With Regis And Kathie Lee and, beginning in 2001, a similar format with Kelly Ripa.

His on-screen persona ranged from bemused to personable to cantankerous, while his morning shows ran segments harking back to programmes from TV's early days: beauty secrets, celebrity interviews and cooking demonstrations.

United States President Donald Trump paid tribute to Philbin as "one of the greats in the history of television" as well as "a fantastic person".

Philbin's contributions to prime time were oddly traditional too: America's Got Talent, which he emceed in 2006, its first season, was an amped-up version of a classic format.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? resembled prime-time game shows of the 1950s, such as The US$64,000 Question.

One big difference for the new millennium in both shows was an inflated jackpot: US$1 million (S$1.4 million).

The other was Philbin, whose snarky edge added a post-modern gloss. His thundering ultimatum on Millionaire, "Is that your final answer?", became a cultural catchphrase.

Philbin himself dated from TV's golden age, having moved to Los Angeles in the late 1950s to try his luck in show business after a hitch in the US Navy. He worked as a page, TV news writer, local anchor and talk-show host.

In 1967, he became the announcer and sidekick for The Joey Bishop Show, ABC's answer to Johnny Carson's The Tonight Show on NBC.

The Bishop show ended after three years and Philbin did not return to the American audience until 1988, with the syndication of Live With Regis And Kathie Lee.

The show paired Philbin with Kathie Lee Gifford as an adoring and tart-tongued co-host. It was less lurid than tabloid-style competitors such as Phil Donahue and Geraldo Rivera.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? was Philbin's biggest hit. From a summer replacement on ABC in 1999, it expanded to four prime-time hours a week and was the top-rated show on television in 2000.

It "single-handedly revived the network", according to an article in The New York Times.

By 2001, Millionaire fever subsided and the show was cancelled the following year. It continued in syndication with other hosts, though, and Philbin presented occasional specials. Profits from the initial run exceeded US$1 billion, according to a 2002 article in The New York Times.

Much later in his career, Philbin recorded albums, mostly standards delivered in the style of his idols, Bing Crosby and Dean Martin.

His record-setting TV host appearances did not prevent Philbin from pursuing a parallel career as a dramatic and voice actor in dozens of movies and television shows, often appearing as himself.

He also held the record for most appearances - 136 in total - as a guest on David Letterman's Late Show, according to CBS.

Philbin and his first wife Kay Faylen had two children, Amy and Danny, before their marriage ended in divorce.

With his second wife, TV personality Joy Senese, he had two daughters, Joanna and Jennifer, a TV producer and screenwriter.

BLOOMBERG