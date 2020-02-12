TV host called racist for remarks on director Bong Joon-ho

South Korean film Parasite's triumphs at the Oscars on Sunday have captivated the world, but one person was apparently not happy about the results.

Now, BlazeTV host Jon Miller (above) has been lambasted by netizens, including singer John Legend and TV personality Piers Morgan, for posting seemingly racist remarks about director Bong Joon-ho's breakthrough.

Parasite won Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

"A man named Bong Joon-ho wins Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood and 1917," Miller tweeted.

"Acceptance speech was: 'Great honour. Thank you.' Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean.

"These people are the destruction of America."

His comments soon put Miller in the firing line of many netizens, reported the Thewrap entertainment news portal.

Legend blasted him online, writing: "Do they pay you for these dumb takes or is this something you do for fun?"

Morgan slammed Miller, calling his behaviour "disgusting" and "racist".

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova served up a stinging rebuke, posting: "Does being a racist (person) come naturally to you or did you have to work at it?"

Miller, in his defence, posted: "'These people' are obviously not Koreans but those in Hollywood awarding a foreign film that stokes flames of class warfare over two films I thought were more deserving simply to show how woke they are.

"That should be clear from the rest of what I tweeted about tonight's production."

However, his clarification did not go down well with observers, who noted that it displayed his arrogance in linking the choices of Oscar voters to a need to be politically correct.

Miller was also hauled up by netizens over his tweets about the recent half-time show at American football season finale Super Bowl.

"Oh fantastic the half-time show is not even in English," he wrote, referring to the bilingual performances by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

But the controversy over what he said about Bong, and what he really meant, may prompt some people - who did not catch the live ceremony - to watch it.

The Oscars could do with a viewing boost as the 92nd edition was watched by the smallest audience in the history of the show's broadcast. The three-hour-plus broadcast on ABC averaged about 23.6 million viewers and a 5.3 rating among adults 18 to 49, well below the 29.56 million and 7.7 for last year's show.