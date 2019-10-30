TV host Belinda Lee weds

Television host and actress Belinda Lee married American architect David Moore on Deepavali on Sunday.

"I have found true love, given from above," the 42-year-old said in a press statement put out by her management company Cross Ratio Entertainment.

The solemnisation and dinner at an unidentified Peranakan restaurant was attended by her close friends and family, including the groom's family, who flew in from California.

Lee wore an off-shoulder, silk crepe Romona Keveza gown and the solemnisation was conducted by a pastor who is a personal friend of the couple.

Lee made her name as the first Singaporean VJ, or video jockey, on music video channel MTV in 1998.

She has picked up several wins at the Star Awards, including Best Info-Ed Programme Host for Come Dance With Me in 2009 and Find Me A Singaporean 3 in 2013.

She was also on the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes list from 2013 to 2016 and last year.

She is hosting reality television series Renovaid's eighth season, which is streaming on Toggle.