TV drama Dirty John delves into a true-life dating horror story

LOS ANGELES - It is the ultimate dating horror story: a woman meets the perfect man - a handsome doctor - who sweeps her off her feet. But he then unleashes a nightmare that nearly destroys her and her family.

This is the plot of Dirty John, a true-crime anthology series that debuted on Netflix last week (Feb 14). But if you think you could never be fooled like this woman, the show might change your mind, its stars and creator say.

Based on a true story - the subject of a hit 2017 podcast of the same name co-produced by the Los Angeles Times - it dramatises the web of lies and manipulation that ensnare a wealthy Southern Californian interior designer named Debra Newell, played by Connie Britton.

After four failed marriages, Newell turns to an Internet dating site for singles aged 50 and older. In 2014, she meets a charming man named John Meehan (Eric Bana), who tells her he is an anaesthesiologist. She believes him - partly because he is always dressed in surgical scrubs - but he turns out to be a con artist and a dangerous sociopath.

The two actors chatted to The Straits Times and other press during a tour of the show's set in Los Angeles late last year (2018).

Britton, 51, says she spent a good deal of time with the real Newell while preparing for the role.

The American actress was able to quiz her about what happened and come to a better understanding of how she was taken in by Meehan.

Being able to meet the person one is portraying is "a very unique, privileged experience and it helped give so much insight into the story in a way that maybe we weren't able to experience in the podcast", says the Emmy-nominated performer, star of the country-music drama Nashville (2012 to 2018).

Many people have dismissed Newell as a fool, but Britton believes they would have more empathy if they knew "how she was pulled in by this guy, which is so important".

"Because ultimately, we're telling the story of how a conman can be so effective."

Her main objective, she says, is "to make Debra relatable so that we can all see ourselves in her and not just say, 'Oh, well, that's because she's this or that.' And she's been really wonderful and helpful with that".

For Bana, the challenge was to convincingly play the villain despite the fact that his motivations are somewhat opaque.

Says the 50-year-old Australian actor, star of films such as Hulk (2003) and Munich (2005): "While there is a lot of factual information about John, I actually find him really mysterious."

And as an actor, "there's a lot of stuff about him that I don't want to know", Bana adds.

"Because when you're dealing with (a story) based in reality, you can either do something that's 100 per cent traceable to the exact facts of how they were, which can potentially be a little bit boring to watch. Or you can try and come up with something that has a sense of that person, which might be more interesting."

His philosophy lines up with the show's overall approach to blending fact and fiction, according to creator Alexandra Cunningham.

While grounded in real events, the episodes will also use drama and emotion to pull the viewer into Newell's perspective, says the writer and executive producer, who also worked on Desperate Housewives (2004 to 2010).

This is where it will differ from the podcast, she says. "(The latter) is a fantastic work of investigative journalism, but what we're trying to do, especially in the beginning of the show, is cast the spell that John casts over Debra."

The idea is to snap viewers out of their preconceptions about how she was duped.

"One of the things that pains me the most is when people talk about 'how Debra could be so stupid'," she says.

"I actually think that's people's defence mechanism when they say that, because they like to believe that this wouldn't happen to them. And I know for a fact that it would."

Dirty John is streaming on Netflix.