Trump lashes out over Parasite's Oscar win

NEW YORK • United States President Donald Trump is upset with Hollywood.

Campaigning at a rally in Colorado on Thursday, he asked the crowd: "How bad were the Academy Awards this year, did you see?"

Impersonating a stage announcer, he added: "And the winner is... a movie from South Korea."

Switching back to his hectoring style, he said: "What the hell was that all about? We've got enough problems with South Korea with trade; on top of it, they give them the best movie of the year?"

Parasite took Oscars for best movie, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film.

But Mr Trump said: "I thought (the last award was called) best foreign film."

It had been - until the Oscar body renamed the prize this year.

CNN reported that Neon, the American distributor of Parasite, took a dig at the American President when it tweeted: "Understandable, he can't read."

At the rally, Mr Trump also dismissed Brad Pitt, who won the Oscar for best supporting actor, as a "little wise guy".

"I was never a big fan of his," Mr Trump said. "He got up, said a little wise-guy statement."

Pitt had in his Oscar acceptance speech joked about how the Senate had voted against allowing witnesses during the Trump impeachment trial.

"They told me I only had 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton," Pitt said. "I'm thinking maybe (director) Quentin (Tarantino) does a movie about it."

Mr Bolton was the former US national security adviser.