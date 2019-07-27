Trump cannot save US rapper from going on trial

STOCKHOLM • United States President Donald Trump will not get his way, as American rapper A$AP Rocky will go on trial for assault in Sweden on Tuesday over his alleged involvement in a street brawl in Stockholm.

The 30-year-old was detained about three weeks ago after an altercation with two men on June 30. He said the men provoked him and his two companions who have also been charged with assault.

If convicted, they could face up to two years in jail.

Mr Trump, who last week urged Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to free the rapper, tweeted that he was "very disappointed".

He wrote: "We do so much for Sweden but it doesn't seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem. #FreeRocky"

Mr Lofven has said he will not influence the rapper's case.

Public prosecutor Daniel Suneson said: "The artist is the one who threw the victim to the ground and, with two other suspects, dealt him blows and kicks. A bottle was used during the assault and there are cuts on the arms and the plaintiff's ear."

The rapper's lawyer said he would plead not guilty at the trial when it begins on Tuesday. Mr Suneson, who said he would seek a sentence of fewer than two years, had looked at evidence including text messages and video footage that has not been made public.

Before his arrest, the rapper uploaded videos on Instagram of the alleged altercation, saying the two men followed his team and that he had not wanted any trouble.

He was in Stockholm to perform at the Smash hip-hop festival. His detention has forced him to cancel a dozen shows scheduled as part of his Europe tour.

REUTERS