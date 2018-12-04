Troye Sivan to hold concert here in May

Australian pop star Troye Sivan is set to make his concert debut here on May 3 next year at The Star Theatre.

The tour is in support of his critically acclaimed album, Bloom, which was released in August.

The record spawned hits such as My My My! and Dance To This, a duet with American pop diva Ariana Grande.

He is also known for hits such as Youth and Wild, from his debut studio album, Blue Neighbourhood (2015).

Tickets are priced at $98, $108, $128, $148 and $168 and will be available via Apactix (go to apactix.com or call 3158-8588).

Pre-sales kick off next Monday at 10am for Sivan fans who have his app (apple.co/2E0bQ9K), as well as Live Nation members. General tickets go on sale next Tuesday from 10am.

The 23-year-old has also starred in Boy Erased (2018). The drama, about gay conversion therapy, also starred actors Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.