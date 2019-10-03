Trouble brewing between Jenner and Scott

NEW YORK • Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi turned up on Tuesday to help singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin celebrate their second wedding one year after they tied the knot.

But Jenner's own love life has hit turbulence, with reports saying that she and Travis Scott are taking a break from their relationship after more than two years of dating.

A source told People magazine that the couple are not severing ties totally, but need time to work on some "trust issues" and that their problems come more from the "stress of their lifestyles".

Jenner, 22, is a successful beauty mogul, while Scott, 28, has done well as a rapper.

Another source told E! News: "It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month.

"Travis has been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi. She would never take that away from him."

The duo were last spotted together on Aug 28, with one-year-old Stormi, at the premiere of Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mum I Can Fly.

The break-up news comes as a surprise as the couple had gone to Europe two months ago to celebrate Jenner's birthday. There were media reports that they were planning to have another child.

In May, there was even speculation about a marriage when Jenner posted a video on Instagram to showcase her Kylie Cosmetics annual sale. The video featured her wearing a ring.

But their relationship has also been dogged by talk that Scott cheated on her.

According to celebrity portal TMZ, this is not the first time the couple have opted for a timeout, but with the two always reuniting after resolving their issues.