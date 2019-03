Actors (from far left) Garrett Hedlund, Hunnam and Ben Affleck, along with producer Chuck Roven, spent about an hour at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands walking the red carpet, taking selfies and showing clips from the film. The thriller, which will be out on Wednesday, is about a team of former special forces men who raid a South American drug lord's money cache. It also stars Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO