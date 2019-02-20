Tribute concert for Tania's Zul Sutan at Hard Rock Cafe Singapore

SINGAPORE - At the end of every show by home-grown rock band Tania, its late frontman Zul Sutan used to say "goodnight, go home!"

To pay tribute to the music legend, a concert named after his signature send-off will be held this Sunday (Feb 24) at Hard Rock Cafe Singapore in Cuscaden Road - three days shy of what would have been his 62nd birthday.

Zul, a live music performer in the local scene for over 40 years, died of health complications in December last year.

Over 20 bands and singers, including one of Hard Rock Cafe's resident cover bands Jive Talkin', singer Jacintha Abisheganaden and rocker Douglas Oliveiro, will take to the stage to perform songs that Zul used to do.

Hosted by radio personality William Xavier, also known as Mr X, and actress and singer Pam Oei, the show will see performers, friends and family sharing their memories of Zul.

Zul's daughter Cardejah will also be performing with the remaining five members of Tania.

Over 500 tickets have been sold, but a limited number of tickets will be available at the door at $20.

BOOK IT / GOODNIGHT, GO HOME! A NIGHT FOR ZUL

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPL House, 50 Cuscaden Road When: Feb 24, 6.30pm till late Admission: Limited tickets at $20 at the door Info: www.facebook.com/events/244898376412348

All proceeds from the show will go to non-profit group Ray of Hope Initiative, which raises funds for families in need, the elderly, children, and those who need assistance with their medical bills.

The concert is organised by Ms Gwen Khoo, a long-time family friend and fan, as well as Ms Carol Moses, Zul's manager.

Ms Khoo, 58, says she has followed Zul since she was 16 and first watched him perform at the Pebbles Bar at the now-defunct Singapura Forum Hotel, and subsequently at live music venues such as F&B chain Harry's as well as Mexican restaurant La Salsa, where he was playing every Saturday until last October.

"Zul is like a brother to me, and until today, we still feel his loss," she says.

"After Zul passed, a lot of people did not have the time to grieve or to share moments or pay respects... so with this, we want to celebrate his legacy and his life."

Jive Talkin' band leader Raffy Aspier, 62, says they were close friends and recalls how Zul used to join the band on stage and jam with them, especially at the now-defunct Anywhere Music Pub at Tanglin Shopping Centre.

As a band frontman himself, he was always impressed by Zul's take on Don McLean's American Pie, Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here and Eric Clapton's Tears In Heaven - "stuff that he could do that I could never do myself", says Aspier.

"He was one of the finest musicians - and a legend."