Train To Busan sequel out next month

SEOUL • Four years after the release of his blockbuster zombie film Train To Busan (2016), South Korean film-maker Yeon Sang-ho has made a sequel.

According to Yonhap News agency, Yeon's new movie, Peninsula, which is set to be released next month, tells the story of the zombie apocalypse survivors.

"While I was looking for filming locations for Train To Busan years ago, there were many devastated places in Korea," the 42-year-old director said in a press conference that was streamed online.

"I hoped to make a film at those ruins, if Train To Busan did well. Anyway, dreams come true."

Train To Busan made US$98.5 million (S$137.2 million) worldwide and is one of the highest-grossing South Korean movies.

The sequel's plot revolves around a former soldier who escaped the zombie-infested peninsula four years ago and is tasked with going back to the devastated land to retrieve something. When he arrives in Seoul, he discovers some non-infected survivors fending off attacks from zombies.

"People liked Train To Busan because audiences felt like they faced zombie attacks in familiar settings, like the train," Yeon said. "I hope they feel like venturing into an unknown world and being chased by hordes of zombies in Peninsula."

On the appeal of zombie movies, he said: "Zombies are not just monsters or evil creatures that we have to fight against. They were our family and colleagues minutes ago. I think that's what people like about zombie films."