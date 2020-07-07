Trailer for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie Dil Bechara released

The trailer for late Bollywood heart-throb Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie, Dil Bechara (Helpless Heart), was released on Monday (July 6).

The actor portrayed the role of charismatic Manny in the adaptation of John Green's best-selling novel, The Fault In Our Stars.

In the film, two young cancer patients Manny and Kizie, played by Bollywood newcomer Sanjana Sanghi, fall for each other while bonding over movies and music.

The director, Mukesh Chhabra, posted the trailer on Instagram with a heartfelt caption that celebrated Rajput and his work.

"Finally after such a long wait, two years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart, so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara."

According to Hindustan Times, the movie will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The Indian streaming platform has made the film available for free as a tribute to Rajput.

Chhabra added: "For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I'm glad it's free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it."

His co-star Sanghi, 23, also posted the trailer on Instagram.

She wrote: "We miss you so much, Sushant. Thank you, for all your love, the memories, the laughter and films."

Rajput was known for his performances in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), a biopic about the famous Indian cricketer of the same name, and comedy-drama Chhichhore (2019).