Top10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Toy Story 4

2. (-) Annabelle Comes Home

3. (2) Men In Black: International

4. (3) Aladdin

5. (-) Parasite

6. (4) X-Men: Dark Phoenix

7. (-) Love The Way You Are

8. (5) Anna

9. (8) The Secret Life Of Pets 2

10. (6) Godzilla II King Of The Monsters

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Toy Story 4

2. (-) Annabelle Comes Home

3. (-) Yesterday

4. (3) Aladdin

5. (5) The Secret Life Of Pets 2

6. (4) Men In Black International

7. (13) Avengers: Endgame

8. (2) Child's Play

9. (6) Rocketman

10. (7) John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 04, 2019, with the headline 'Top10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
