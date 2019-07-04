Top10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Toy Story 4
2. (-) Annabelle Comes Home
3. (2) Men In Black: International
4. (3) Aladdin
5. (-) Parasite
6. (4) X-Men: Dark Phoenix
7. (-) Love The Way You Are
8. (5) Anna
9. (8) The Secret Life Of Pets 2
10. (6) Godzilla II King Of The Monsters
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Toy Story 4
2. (-) Annabelle Comes Home
3. (-) Yesterday
4. (3) Aladdin
5. (5) The Secret Life Of Pets 2
6. (4) Men In Black International
7. (13) Avengers: Endgame
8. (2) Child's Play
9. (6) Rocketman
10. (7) John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com