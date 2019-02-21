Top10 Movies

Published
51 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Alita: Battle Angel

2. (2) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

3. (-) When Ghost Meets Zombie

4. (6) The Lego Movie 2

5. (3) The Knight Of Shadows: Between Yin And Yang

6. (4) The New King Of Comedy

7. (5) Killer Not Stupid

8. (7) Integrity

9. (-) The Favourite

10. (9) Green Book

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Alita: Battle Angel

2. (1) The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

3. (-) Isn't It Romantic

4. (2) What Men Want

5. (-) Happy Death Day 2U

6. (3) Cold Pursuit

7. (4) The Upside

8. (5) Glass

9. (6) The Prodigy

10. (7) Green Book

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 21, 2019, with the headline 'Top10 Movies'.
