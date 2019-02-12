Top Baftas go to Roma, The Favourite

LONDON •The Favourite, a dark comedy about a love triangle involving Queen Anne in 18th-century Britain, was the big winner of the EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday in London, picking up seven awards.

Mexican film-maker Alfonso Cuaron's Roma took home four accolades - including the two most coveted ones, Best Film and Best Director - at the British equivalent of the Oscars.

During an acceptance speech, Cuaron said the success of Roma, a film about an indigenous domestic worker in Mexico, meant the world to him, especially "in an age when fear and anger propose to divide us".

The Favourite had been tipped to win big. It gained 12 nominations last month, five more than any other film, and received rave reviews in Britain.

While it did not quite meet those expectations, Olivia Colman clinched Best Actress for her role as Queen Anne, repeating her success at last month's Golden Globes. Rachel Weisz won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as one of the queen's advisers and lovers.

Colman said in her acceptance speech that all three of the film's actresses, including Emma Stone, should share her Best Actress title.

"We can scratch in some other names," she said.

Letitia Wright, a star of Black Panther, won the Rising Star Award for young talent, which is decided by the British public. She had depression and considered giving up acting, she said in her speech.

"Anybody that's going through a tough time, God made you and you're important," she added.

Rami Malek won Best Actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, while Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor for his role as an erudite pianist in Green Book, a road movie set in 1962 about race relations. Both won such awards at the Golden Globes too.

The Baftas, awarded two days before voting begins for the Oscars, are often considered a bellwether for the Academy Awards.

The Favourite has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards, tying with Roma and setting up another showdown at that event on Feb 24.

The Baftas lacked the seriousness of last year's ceremony, when actresses wore black and Time's Up pins to protest sexual harassment.

The event on Sunday was lighthearted, with political commentary limited to a couple of asides about Britain's impending exit from the European Union. Andy Serkis, handing out an award for best music, said a film without music was like Britain without Europe.

The run-up to this year's Baftas was fraught. Last week, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which hosts the awards, removed director Bryan Singer from its nominations because of allegations of his sexual misconduct, including molesting a 13-year-old boy.

The academy said in a statement: "Bafta considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values."

Singer, who has denied the allegations, made no comment on Bafta's decision, Mr Howard Bragman, his publicist, said in an e-mail last Friday.

Singer was part of the team involved in Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic of rock band Queen that was nominated for Outstanding British Film. He is listed as the film's sole director due to union regulations, despite having been fired before it was finished. The Favourite won that category.

Bohemian Rhapsody, which received six other nominations, also won for Best Sound, in addition to Malek's award.

NYTIMES