Top 10 Movies

Published
33 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (2) Tenet

2. (1) Mulan

3. (3) The Eight Hundred

4. (-) The Tunnel

5. (-) Okay! Madam

6. (4) Ava

7. (6) The New Mutants

8. (5) Do You Love Me As I Love You?

9. (-) Miimaland

10. (-) Upgrade

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Tenet

2. (2) The New Mutants

3. (4) Unhinged

4. (-) Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (2020 re-release)

5. (3) Infidel

6. (5) The Broken Hearts Gallery

7. (-) Shortcut

8. (-) The Last Shift

9. (-) Kajillionaire

10. (6) The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 01, 2020, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content