Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (2) Tenet
2. (1) Mulan
3. (3) The Eight Hundred
4. (-) The Tunnel
5. (-) Okay! Madam
6. (4) Ava
7. (6) The New Mutants
8. (5) Do You Love Me As I Love You?
9. (-) Miimaland
10. (-) Upgrade
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Tenet
2. (2) The New Mutants
3. (4) Unhinged
4. (-) Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (2020 re-release)
5. (3) Infidel
6. (5) The Broken Hearts Gallery
7. (-) Shortcut
8. (-) The Last Shift
9. (-) Kajillionaire
10. (6) The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com