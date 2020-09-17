Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Mulan

2. (2) Tenet

3. (-) The Eight Hundred

4. (-) Do You Love Me As I Love You?

5. (3) The New Mutants

6. (5) Love You Forever

7. (4) Greenland

8. (-) The Secret Garden

9. (8) Corpus Christi

10. (7) Scoob!

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Tenet

2. (2) The New Mutants

3. (3) Unhinged

4. (-) The Broken Hearts Gallery

5. (4) Bill & Ted Face The Music

6. (7) Words On Bathroom Walls

7. (5) The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run

8. (6) The Personal History Of David Copperfield

9. (9) Peninsula

10. (10) Cut Throat City

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 17, 2020, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
