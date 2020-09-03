Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Tenet

2. (-) The New Mutants

3. (1) Greenland

4. (2) Train To Busan: Peninsula

5. (8) Scoob!

6. (6) Fukushima 50

7. (10) Baba Yaga: Terror Of The Dark Forest

8. (5) Legally Declared Dead

9. (3) The Hunt

10. (9) Steel Rain: Summit

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The New Mutants

2. (1) Unhinged

3. (-) Bill & Ted Face The Music

4. (-) The Personal History Of David Copperfield

5. (3) Words On Bathroom Walls

6. (-) The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run

7. (5) Cut Throat City

8. (7) Peninsula

9. (10) The Tax Collector

10. (13) Tulsa

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 03, 2020, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
