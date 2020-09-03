Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Tenet
2. (-) The New Mutants
3. (1) Greenland
4. (2) Train To Busan: Peninsula
5. (8) Scoob!
6. (6) Fukushima 50
7. (10) Baba Yaga: Terror Of The Dark Forest
8. (5) Legally Declared Dead
9. (3) The Hunt
10. (9) Steel Rain: Summit
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The New Mutants
2. (1) Unhinged
3. (-) Bill & Ted Face The Music
4. (-) The Personal History Of David Copperfield
5. (3) Words On Bathroom Walls
6. (-) The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run
7. (5) Cut Throat City
8. (7) Peninsula
9. (10) The Tax Collector
10. (13) Tulsa
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com