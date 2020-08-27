Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Greenland
2. (2) Train To Busan: Peninsula
3. (3) The Hunt
4. (4) Inception 10th Anniversary
5. (-) Legally Declared Dead
6. (6) Fukushima 50
7. (-) The Courier
8. (7) Scoob!
9. (5) Steel Rain: Summit
10. (-) Baba Yaga: Terror Of The Dark Forest
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (2) Unhinged
2. (1) The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run
3. (-) Words On Bathroom Walls
4. (-) The Goonies (re-release)
5. (-) Cut Throat City
6. (-) Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (re-release)
7. (5) Peninsula
8. (-) Jurassic Park (re-release)
9. (-) Back To The Future
10. (3) The Tax Collector
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com