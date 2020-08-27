Top 10 Movies

1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Greenland

2. (2) Train To Busan: Peninsula

3. (3) The Hunt

4. (4) Inception 10th Anniversary

5. (-) Legally Declared Dead

6. (6) Fukushima 50

7. (-) The Courier

8. (7) Scoob!

9. (5) Steel Rain: Summit

10. (-) Baba Yaga: Terror Of The Dark Forest

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (2) Unhinged

2. (1) The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run

3. (-) Words On Bathroom Walls

4. (-) The Goonies (re-release)

5. (-) Cut Throat City

6. (-) Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (re-release)

7. (5) Peninsula

8. (-) Jurassic Park (re-release)

9. (-) Back To The Future

10. (3) The Tax Collector

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 27, 2020, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
