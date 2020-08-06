Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Train To Busan: Peninsula
2. (-) Fukushima 50
3. (-) Scoob!
4. (-) Unhinged
5. (2) Intruder
6. (3) A Choo
7. (4) The Bridge Curse
8. (-) Force Of Nature
9. (5) Bigfoot Family
10. (-) Radioactive
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) The Rental
2. (-) The Goonies (re-release)
3. (-) Jurassic Park (re-release)
4. (-) Back To The Future (re-release)
5. (-) Grease (re-release)
6. (2) The Big Ugly
7. (-) Summerland
8. (4) The Wretched
9. (3) Relic
10. (-) Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas In The Dark
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com