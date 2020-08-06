Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Train To Busan: Peninsula

2. (-) Fukushima 50

3. (-) Scoob!

4. (-) Unhinged

5. (2) Intruder

6. (3) A Choo

7. (4) The Bridge Curse

8. (-) Force Of Nature

9. (5) Bigfoot Family

10. (-) Radioactive

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) The Rental

2. (-) The Goonies (re-release)

3. (-) Jurassic Park (re-release)

4. (-) Back To The Future (re-release)

5. (-) Grease (re-release)

6. (2) The Big Ugly

7. (-) Summerland

8. (4) The Wretched

9. (3) Relic

10. (-) Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas In The Dark

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

