Top 10 Movies

Published
48 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Onward

2. (2) The Invisible Man

3. (1) Sonic The Hedgehog

4. (3) Parasite

5. (4) The Gentlemen

6. (5) Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)

7. (-) Kaiji: Final Game

8. (-) Howling Village

9. (-) Emma

10. (7) The Closet

  • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Onward

2. (1) The Invisible Man

3. (-) The Way Back

4. (2) Sonic The Hedgehog

5. (3) The Call Of The Wild

6. (13) Emma

7. (5) Bad Boys For Life

8. (6) Birds Of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn

9. (7) Impractical Jokers: The Movie

10. (4) My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 12, 2020, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content