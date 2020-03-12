Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Onward
2. (2) The Invisible Man
3. (1) Sonic The Hedgehog
4. (3) Parasite
5. (4) The Gentlemen
6. (5) Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
7. (-) Kaiji: Final Game
8. (-) Howling Village
9. (-) Emma
10. (7) The Closet
- Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Onward
2. (1) The Invisible Man
3. (-) The Way Back
4. (2) Sonic The Hedgehog
5. (3) The Call Of The Wild
6. (13) Emma
7. (5) Bad Boys For Life
8. (6) Birds Of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn
9. (7) Impractical Jokers: The Movie
10. (4) My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
- Information from www.boxofficemojo.com